CBSA investigation leads to the conviction of two individuals for tobacco smuggling

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is announcing that two individuals have entered guilty pleas and have been sentenced in connection with an investigation into tobacco smuggling.

CBSA criminal investigators in Niagara Falls initiated an investigation after the McDuffie brothers attempted to smuggle a total of 45,620 kg of contraband tobacco in a commercial truck. Border services officers at the Queenston Bridge port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, seized the tobacco on three separate occasions in 2021 and 2022. These smuggling activities resulted in the attempted evasion of approximately $17.5 million in duties and taxes.

On June 17, 2025, James McDuffie, 53, pled guilty to making false statements under the Customs Act. He received nine months' house arrest followed by two years of probation.

On May 21, 2025, Jason McDuffie, 53, pled guilty to two counts of smuggling under the Customs Act and two counts of possession of unstamped tobacco under the Excise Act. He received a conditional sentence of 2 years less a day on house arrest, probation for 12 months, and is ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

Criminal groups use various methods to smuggle contraband tobacco into Canada. This smuggling supports organized crime and helps move other high-profit illegal goods such as narcotics and weapons. The trade of contraband tobacco is a threat to the safety and health of Canadians.

"CBSA officers are committed to disrupting organized crime by intercepting contraband entering Canada. By seizing smuggled goods, we stop proceeds from being reinvested into other criminal activity. The sentencing of these individuals is the result of the diligence of our criminal investigators and border services officers."

- Michael Prosia, Regional Director General – Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Smuggling tobacco and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law.

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For the latest statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

