Media Advisory - The First Nations Leadership Council and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia to make child care announcement

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The First Nations Leadership Council (Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, First Nations Summit, and British Columbia Assembly of First Nations) and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia will be making an important announcement about early learning and child care for First Nations in British Columbia.

The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, will be in attendance.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024 Time: 11:15 a.m. PDT



Place: Musqueam Community Centre 6777 Salish Drive Vancouver, British Columbia

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. PDT on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

For information (media only): Margaret Jaques, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]