Media Advisory - Signing ceremony between Government of Canada and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada Français
Jun 05, 2024, 11:14 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will take part in a signing ceremony in Ottawa to highlight the Engagement Protocol Agreement between the Government of Canada and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The Zoom link (audio only) will be provided upon registration. Interviews will be available upon request.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
Share this article