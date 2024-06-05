GATINEAU, QC, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will take part in a signing ceremony in Ottawa to highlight the Engagement Protocol Agreement between the Government of Canada and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

View PDF Media Advisory - Signing ceremony between Government of Canada and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada (CNW Group/Employment and Social Development Canada)

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The Zoom link (audio only) will be provided upon registration. Interviews will be available upon request.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]