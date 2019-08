Media advisory - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Visceral Performance, a Montréal startup company

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent, will announce funding for Visceral Performance.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:

Friday, August 23, 2019

Time:

1:30 p.m.

Location:

Visceral Performance

460 Isabey Street

Saint-Laurent, Quebec

H4T 1V3





Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Visit CED's Media Room

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca