Media Advisory - New mixed-income housing units officially open in Edmonton
Jun 26, 2019, 11:17 ET
EDMONTON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Join the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Honourable Josephine Pon, Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing, and representatives from Capital Region Housing, as they officially open Parkdale ONE.
Date: June 26, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Place: 8315 115th Avenue NW
Edmonton, Alberta
