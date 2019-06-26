Media Advisory - New mixed-income housing units officially open in Edmonton

EDMONTON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Join the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Honourable Josephine Pon, Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing, and representatives from Capital Region Housing, as they officially open Parkdale ONE.

Date: June 26, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Place: 8315 115th Avenue NW Edmonton, Alberta







SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Natalie Tomczak, 587-596-8187, Press Secretary, Seniors and Housing; Angelina Ritacco, CMHC Media Relations, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc.ca

