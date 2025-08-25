WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, in Warsaw, Poland.

The prime ministers affirmed the strong bilateral relationship between Canada and Poland and discussed enhancing collaboration in defence, energy, and aerospace.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Tusk underscored their shared commitment to supporting regional security on NATO's Eastern Flank.

The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion and welcomed the United States' openness to providing security guarantees to support long-term peace and security for Ukraine and Europe. The leaders emphasized the need for robust and credible security guarantees and for continued pressure on Russia. Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Tusk underscored that no decisions about Ukraine should be made without Ukraine, and no decisions about Europe without Europe.

They agreed to remain in close and regular contact.

