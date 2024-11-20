SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the federal government, the Government of Saskatchewan, the City of Saskatoon, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI) and Central Urban Métis Federation Incorporated (CUMFI) announced funding for 20 new transitional homes for Indigenous women, children and members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community fleeing violence in Saskatoon.

The project known as Aggie's House, owned and operated by CUMFI, will be developed into 20 homes in two wings of the same building. One wing will operate as short-term emergency housing and the other will operate as long-term transitional housing. Primary support services will also be provided by CUMFI to address the acute needs of residents, such as addictions, mental health and anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The federal government is dedicated to enabling Indigenous communities reach their housing goals through various programs and initiatives, including the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI). A subsidy for ongoing operations and support will also be provided by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). Construction begins this month and is expected to be completed by fall of 2025.

Total funding for this project is as follows:

$7.6 million from the federal government through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

$540,000.00 from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) through the Saskatchewan Co-investment Program (SCIP)

"The federal government is making it a priority to house those in need, especially those facing interpersonal violence. Partnering with different levels of government and local organizations to support vulnerable groups, including Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQI+ communities is crucial in solving the housing crisis across the country. Today's announcement in Saskatoon is a true example of our commitment to safe, affordable housing for all Canadians." — The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By supporting Aggie's and Shirley's Shelter, ISC is helping ensure Indigenous women, children, and members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community experiencing violence have a safe place to go. These short-term and transitional housing units will provide a safe haven to the most vulnerable when they need it. Today's announcement is another step toward ensuring everyone in Canada has access to a safe place to call home and the supports they need to thrive." – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada



"The opening of this 20-unit transitional home in Saskatoon demonstrates our shared commitment to providing stability and safety for the most vulnerable women and children in our province. This initiative is a testament to our government's dedication to creating supportive housing solutions that bring hope and a brighter future to families." The Honourable Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)

"We are focused on a bed for everyone in need and a pathway out of homelessness in Saskatoon," says Mayor-elect Cynthia Block. "The City's investment in this transitional housing project is a real-life example of how we all need to work together. This is an all-orders-of-government approach to addressing urgent housing needs in our City. The expansion at Aggie's House is an important and welcome step, as we strive to ensure safe housing for everyone in Saskatoon." – Cynthia Block, Mayor-Elect, City of Saskatoon

"CUMFI will deliver culturally appropriate supports while ensuring families are housed with dignity and a quality of life to promote health and well-being. CUMFI has long known the struggles faced by many low-income families, and this new project provides an example of how communities come together to address challenges such as affordability, accessibility, safety, and harm reduction". – Shirley Isbister, President, CUMFI

"The Central Urban Metis Federation project exemplifies the strength of For Indigenous, By Indigenous initiatives, directly addressing housing needs with solutions rooted in each community's own identified priorities. At NICHI, we're here to support organizations like Central Urban Metis Federation in making these community-driven solutions a reality. We applaud Central Urban Metis Federation for bringing this project to life and responding to a vital need within their community." – John Gordon, CEO, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The $724.1 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North.

was launched in to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The funding is part of the $724 .1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304 .1 million over five years, and $96 .6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities.

CMHC and ISC sought input from Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts to form committees and develop the evaluation process.

Eligible applications are evaluated by Indigenous-led committees comprised of representatives from CMHC, ISC, Indigenous organizations, subject matter experts in shelters and housing delivery, as well as people with lived experience. This ensures selected projects are culturally appropriate and meet the needs of clients. The committees provide overall direction and prioritization, as well as review and score proposals.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Call for Justice 4.7, 16.19 and 18.25 of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls call for all governments to support the establishment and funding of shelters, safe spaces, transition homes, second-stage housing, and services for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Saskatchewan Co-investment Program (SCIP) is provincially funded and provides companion funding for other federal and municipal programs. Projects approved under SCIP will receive one-time funding to a maximum of $27,000 per unit to a maximum of $1,000,000 per project in the form of a loan that is forgivable over a term of 10 years.

per unit to a maximum of per project in the form of a loan that is forgivable over a term of 10 years. On June 18, 2024 , the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) provided conditional approval in the form of an agreement to Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. (CUMFI) for funding up to $540,000 . CUMFI is a long-standing affordable housing agency that partners with SHC to develop and operate a range of rental housing types, both with and without supports. They offer a wide variety of support services on homelessness and housing, poverty, and mental health.

