OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, will provide an update regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

Date: Friday, August 27, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Notes for media:

The media availability will be by teleconference:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153

/US): 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003



Participant passcode: 5305290#

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

