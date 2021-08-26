MEDIA ADVISORY - Ministers Mendicino, Garneau and Gould to provide an update on the situation in Afghanistan Français
Aug 26, 2021, 23:39 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, will provide an update regarding the situation in Afghanistan.
Date: Friday, August 27, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Notes for media:
- The media availability will be by teleconference:
- Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
- Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
- Participant passcode: 5305290#
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
For further information: For more information (media only): Alexander Cohen, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-954-1064, [email protected]; Syrine Khoury, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, [email protected]; Frédérique Tsaï-Klassen, Chief of Staff, Office of the Minister of International Development, [email protected]; Media Relations: Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Global Affairs Canada, 343-203-7700, [email protected]
