Media Advisory - Ministers Garneau and Julien to make an important announcement at the port of Sept-Îles

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and Mr. Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region, will make a funding announcement at the port of Sept–Îles to improve trade and transportation of goods.

Minister Garneau and Minister Julien will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date: June 19, 2019



Time: 10:30am (EDT)



Location: Port of Sept-Îles

Pointe aux Basques terminal

26, rue Retty

Sept-Îles, Quebec



Note: Check in at the guardhouse at the Pointe aux Basques terminal at 26 rue Retty. Government-issued photo ID is required to access the site.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Claude Potvin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Ressources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region, 418 928-9921; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

