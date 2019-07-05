Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to highlight investment in avalanche prevention and education Français
Jul 05, 2019, 16:29 ET
OTTAWA, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he highlights a Government of Canada investment in avalanche awareness and safety efforts.
Following the announcement, Minister Wilkinson will take questions from the media.
Date
Monday, July 8, 2019
Time
9:30 a.m. PDT
Location
Grouse Mountain
6400 Nancy Greene Way
North Vancouver, British Columbia
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 45 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.
Note: This event will take place outdoors at Altitudes Bistro, located atop Grouse Mountain. Transportation to the top of Grouse Mountain by the Skyride tramway will be provided for all attendees.
Media representatives and attendees will be required to register at the event table, located outside the "Guest Services" at the base of the mountain, to collect a ticket for the Skyride.
Skyride:
First tram at 8:45 a.m. PDT
Second tram at 9:00 a.m. PDT
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Emily Harris, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-991-2866, emily.harris@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
