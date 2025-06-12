Ministers present 2025 Wildfire Season Forecast

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians are coming together to confront a severe wildfire season, driven by rising temperatures and dry conditions. It has already had devastating impacts in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Today, the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Eleanor Olszewski, joined by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson; the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Julie Dabrusin; and the Minister of Indigenous Services, Mandy Gull-Masty, delivered the latest assessment of the 2025 wildfire season.

Minister Olszewski reported that, as of today, there are 225 wildfires in Canada and 121 of them are still out of control. The total area burned so far this year is over 3.7 million hectares. And thousands of firefighters are working tirelessly to contain these fires.

On evacuations, the two Requests for Federal Assistance (RFA) made by the Manitoba government on May 28 to support the Pimicikamak and Mathias Colomb Cree Nations were completed with the help of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). The RFA from Ontario made on June 7 for the evacuation of Sandy Lake is also complete.

These successful operations were the result of the CAF, provincial counterparts, and non-governmental organizations working around the clock to help the evacuees, find them shelters and fight the fires.

Wildfires are causing widespread damage to communities, ecosystems, infrastructure and air quality, posing serious risks to public health and safety. As climate change continues to influence weather patterns, preparation and public awareness have never been so important.

Canadians can access information through the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System and learn how to protect themselves by visiting Get Prepared.

Looking ahead, forecasts point to above-normal temperatures from June through August this year, with potential drought intensifying across many areas in the coming weeks, especially in the northern Prairies and northwestern Ontario.

Due to these weather forecasts, NRCan modeling predicts elevated fire risk for the first half of June over the northern prairies, southcentral British Columbia and northwestern Ontario. In mid-June, precipitation is anticipated to return to near-normal levels.

In July, high fire risk is predicted to expand across western Canada, with the most significant risk expected in southern British Columbia. Roughly normal conditions are anticipated for eastern Canada in June and July.

In August, wildfire activity is expected to continue to increase and persist to well above average conditions over much of western Canada, although it is too early to be certain.

The federal government stands ready to mobilize additional support wherever needed and in all aspects. We also remain focused on supporting prevention, preparedness, and public awareness efforts.

Quotes

"Our new government remains firm in its commitment to help Canadians prepare for and respond to the growing impact of extreme weather associated to climate change. Through strong cooperation with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities, international partners, and non-governmental organizations, we are taking action to protect Canadians from wildfires. We're here for Canadians, and your safety will always be our priority."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Wildfires pose a real threat to the safety, health, and economic well-being of communities across Canada. Our government is working with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, and others to strengthen Canada's wildfire preparedness and response—from advancing science and forecasting, to building the capacity of frontline responders. Together, we are investing in the resilient infrastructure and collaborative systems that Canadians need to stay safe now and into the future."

- The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"With extreme weather events becoming more frequent and severe, timely and accurate information is essential to protect the health and safety of Canadians, especially from hazardous smoke during wildfires. Regular, coordinated forecasts help Canadians from coast to coast to coast prepare for current and future climate risks, so our communities can better adapt, respond, and stay safe in the face of climate change."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Canada's wildfire season has begun with intense activity affecting First Nations communities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario—communities that continue to face disproportionate risks from these extreme events. First Nations know what their communities need to prepare, respond, and recover and we are working to ensure they have the tools they need. As the threat to health and safety persists, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the firefighters, first responders, and First Nations leadership who are standing with these communities in this challenging time."

– The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Wildfires pose a serious risk to physical and mental health, including from smoke exposure and the stress of evacuations. It is important to stay informed, take the necessary precautions and look out for one another during wildfire season."

– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

Quick Facts

In late May, the federal government accepted a request for federal assistance from the province of Manitoba to support evacuation efforts in response to the devastating wildfires threatening Pimicikamak Creen Nation and the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation.

to support evacuation efforts in response to the devastating wildfires threatening Pimicikamak Creen Nation and the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation. The Government of Canada is matching donations to the Canadian Red Cross to support wildfire relief and disaster recovery efforts across Saskatchewan and Manitoba .

is matching donations to the Canadian Red Cross to support wildfire relief and disaster recovery efforts across and . Environment and Climate Change Canada's mobile weather application, WeatherCAN, draws its weather data and information directly from our meteorologist-verified data, ensuring Canadians receive the most up-to-date alerts and forecasts.

The Government of Canada's Wildfires 2025 web page includes information about programs, policies and initiatives to keep Canadians informed about the wildfire situation and to support provincial and territorial efforts to combat wildfires.

Wildfires 2025 web page includes information about programs, policies and initiatives to keep Canadians informed about the wildfire situation and to support provincial and territorial efforts to combat wildfires. In Canada , emergencies are managed first at the local level: hospitals, fire departments, police and municipalities. If they need assistance at the local level, they request it from their province or territory. If an emergency escalates beyond the capabilities of a province or territory, they can seek assistance from the federal government by submitting a request for federal assistance.

, emergencies are managed first at the local level: hospitals, fire departments, police and municipalities. If they need assistance at the local level, they request it from their province or territory. If an emergency escalates beyond the capabilities of a province or territory, they can seek assistance from the federal government by submitting a request for federal assistance. At the province of Manitoba's request, the Public Health Agency of Canada's National Emergency Strategic Stockpile has deployed a mini medical clinic and emergency social services supplies, such as cots and blankets, to support evacuees.

request, the Public Health Agency of National Emergency Strategic Stockpile has deployed a mini medical clinic and emergency social services supplies, such as cots and blankets, to support evacuees. The Government Operations Centre (GOC), on behalf of the Government of Canada , is the lead for federal response coordination for emergency events affecting the national interest. It is dedicated to coordinating national-level planning and whole of government response to events, such as natural disasters, human induced events, and national security events on a 24/7 basis. The GOC has activated a wildfires response team to Level 2: Risk Assessment and Planning. The GOC works in close collaboration with federal organizations, non-governmental organizations and provincial emergency management partners.

, is the lead for federal response coordination for emergency events affecting the national interest. It is dedicated to coordinating national-level planning and whole of government response to events, such as natural disasters, human induced events, and national security events on a 24/7 basis. To protect your health during wildfire season, visit Wildfire smoke, air quality and your health for practical tips to reduce exposure to smoke and information to help manage your mental health during evacuations. You can also check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) to better understand local air quality and make informed decisions about outdoor activities.

The Government of Canada is committed to helping communities deal with the realities of increased climate-related risks and disasters and will continue to work in collaboration with provinces and territories to ensure the effectiveness and long-term viability of disaster assistance in Canada .

is committed to helping communities deal with the realities of increased climate-related risks and disasters and will continue to work in collaboration with provinces and territories to ensure the effectiveness and long-term viability of disaster assistance in . In 2024, Canada's severe weather caused an estimated record $8.9 billion in insured damages, according to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. The Canadian Climate Institute analysis shows that the annual cost to the average Canadian household due to climate-related impacts continues to increase and will rise to between $1,890 and $2,300 by 2050, depending on the climate scenario.

severe weather caused an estimated record in insured damages, according to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. The Canadian Climate Institute analysis shows that the annual cost to the average Canadian household due to climate-related impacts continues to increase and will rise to between and by 2050, depending on the climate scenario. Parks Canada manages and responds to wildfire in national parks with 300 team members, including wildland firefighters, support firefighters, and incident management specialists who are trained to manage all elements of complex fires and incidents. Parks Canada collaborates with other jurisdictions and working with the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFCC) and can provide equipment and firefighters when help is needed across the country and internationally.

manages and responds to wildfire in national parks with 300 team members, including wildland firefighters, support firefighters, and incident management specialists who are trained to manage all elements of complex fires and incidents. Parks collaborates with other jurisdictions and working with the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFCC) and can provide equipment and firefighters when help is needed across the country and internationally. Public Safety continues to engage with First Nations, Métis, and Inuit partners to support the advancement of other key initiatives such as the National Risk Profile, Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangement modernization, civilian response, as well as the development of a low-cost flood insurance program, and a centralized flood risk awareness digital resource. These engagements are critical to ensuring the needs of Indigenous Peoples are represented in these programs and services.

