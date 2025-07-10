OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, issued the following statement:

"Significant wildfires are continuing to impact communities across a number of provinces and territories.

Yesterday evening, in my capacity as Minister of Emergency Management, I approved a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of Manitoba to provide airlift capacity and personnel to support evacuation efforts of the Garden Hill First Nation.

The Government Operations Centre is working with the Canadian Armed Forces, and other federal and provincial partners, to deploy all necessary federal resources, and ensure Manitoba has the supports it needs.

On behalf of all Canadians, I wish to express my profound gratitude to everyone helping keep people across the country safe during this wildfire season, including firefighters, first responders, emergency management officials, and local volunteers.

I remain in close contact with my counterpart in Manitoba. Our government will act swiftly if they need any further assistance."

