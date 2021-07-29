Media Advisory - Minister of Transport to make an important funding announcement in Vancouver in support of Canada's airport recovery

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, will make an important funding announcement in support of airport recovery at the Vancouver International Airport. Minister Alghabra will be joined by the President and CEO of the Vancouver International Airport, Tamara Vrooman.

Minister Alghabra and Ms. Vrooman will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: Friday, July 30, 2021 Time: 9:30 a.m. PDT Location: Vancouver International Airport

Spirit of Haida Gwaii, International terminal, level 3

3211 Grant McConachie Way

Richmond, BC

V7B 0A4



Live stream: Transport Canada Facebook page

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and British Columbia Provincial Health Officer's recommendations, in-person attendance will be controlled by Transport Canada. Official photo identification must be presented at registration. Wearing a face cover is recommended.

We ask for people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, or who have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website , to not attend.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Allison St-Jean, Senior Communications Advisor & Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]|

