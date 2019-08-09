Media Advisory - Minister Marc Garneau and MP Rachel Bendayan will make an announcement regarding an investment in the transportation infrastructure of the Port of Montreal to move goods to the global market Français Français

News provided by

Transport Canada

Aug 09, 2019, 14:37 ET

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and Member of Parliament for Outremont, Rachel Bendayan will make an important announcement regarding an investment to increase the mobility of goods in transit at the Port of Montreal.

Following the announcement, Minister Garneau and MP Rachel Bendayan will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date:

August 12, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. (EST)


Location:

Port of Montréal, Sector 75
450 de Boucherville
Montréal, Québec H1N 0C6



  • Enter via access gate on Notre-Dame Street, cross-street Hector-Barsalou

Note:

Check in at the guardhouse is mandatory. Government-issued photo ID is required to access the site.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Transport Canada

Transport Canada is responsible for transportation policies and programs. It ensures that air, marine, road and rail transportation are safe, secure, efficient and environmentally responsible. Transport Canada reports to Parliament and Canadians through the minister of...

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister Marc Garneau and MP Rachel Bendayan will make an announcement regarding an investment in the transportation infrastructure of the Port of Montreal to move goods to the global market

News provided by

Transport Canada

Aug 09, 2019, 14:37 ET