Media Advisory - Minister Marc Garneau and MP Rachel Bendayan will make an announcement regarding an investment in the transportation infrastructure of the Port of Montreal to move goods to the global market

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and Member of Parliament for Outremont, Rachel Bendayan will make an important announcement regarding an investment to increase the mobility of goods in transit at the Port of Montreal.

Following the announcement, Minister Garneau and MP Rachel Bendayan will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date: August 12, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (EST)



Location: Port of Montréal, Sector 75

450 de Boucherville

Montréal, Québec H1N 0C6





Enter via access gate on Notre-Dame Street, cross-street Hector-Barsalou Note: Check in at the guardhouse is mandatory. Government-issued photo ID is required to access the site.

For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

