Media Advisory - Minister Jordan to make an important announcement about improvements on Highway 103 in Bridgewater
Sep 03, 2019, 08:30 ET
BRIDGEWATER, NS, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets, will make a funding announcement for Highway 103 in Bridgewater. She will be joined by the Honourable Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia.
Minister Jordan and Premier McNeil will be available to speak to media after the event.
|
Date:
|
September 4, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:30 a.m. (ADT)
|
Location:
|
Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre
|
135 N Park St
|
Bridgewater, NS
|
B4V 9B3
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, Media@tc.gc.ca, 613-993-0055
