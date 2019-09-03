Media Advisory - Minister Jordan to make an important announcement about improvements on Highway 103 in Bridgewater Français

News provided by

Transport Canada

Sep 03, 2019, 08:30 ET

BRIDGEWATER, NS, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets, will make a funding announcement for Highway 103 in Bridgewater. She will be joined by the Honourable Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia.

Minister Jordan and Premier McNeil will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date:

September 4, 2019


Time:

10:30 a.m. (ADT)


Location:

Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre

135 N Park St

Bridgewater, NS

B4V 9B3

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, Media@tc.gc.ca, 613-993-0055

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Transport Canada

Transport Canada is responsible for transportation policies and programs. It ensures that air, marine, road and rail transportation are safe, secure, efficient and environmentally responsible. Transport Canada reports to Parliament and Canadians through the minister of...

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister Jordan to make an important announcement about improvements on Highway 103 in Bridgewater

News provided by

Transport Canada

Sep 03, 2019, 08:30 ET