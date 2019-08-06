Media Advisory - Minister Hussen to make announcement regarding newcomer settlement services

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will be available to media to discuss newcomer settlement services across Canada.

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Time: 10:40 am (local time)

Place:

Boys and Girls Club of Moncton

15 Everett St

Moncton, NB

E1C 3Z6

Notes for media:

There will be an opportunity for media to shoot B-Roll footage at 10:30 a.m. (local time).

(local time). Please arrive by 10:15 am .

