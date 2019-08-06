Media Advisory - Minister Hussen to make announcement regarding newcomer settlement services Français
Aug 06, 2019, 11:48 ET
MONCTON, NB, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will be available to media to discuss newcomer settlement services across Canada.
Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Time: 10:40 am (local time)
Place:
Boys and Girls Club of Moncton
15 Everett St
Moncton, NB
E1C 3Z6
Notes for media:
- There will be an opportunity for media to shoot B-Roll footage at 10:30 a.m. (local time).
- Please arrive by 10:15 am.
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
For further information: (media only): Media Relations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, National Headquarters, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca
