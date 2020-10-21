Media Advisory - Minister Hussen and Minister Frost, to make a virtual announcement on early learning and child care in Yukon

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen will announce additional support for early learning, childcare and schools in Yukon. He will be accompanied by the Minister of Health and Social Services for Yukon, Pauline Frost.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Thursday, October 22, 2020



TIME : 9:00 a.m. (PDT)



PLACE : Zoom (virtual)

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting [email protected] with their name and media outlet. The Zoom link will be provided to those who register.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Jessica Eritou, Office of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, P.C., M.P., Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

