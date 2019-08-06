Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to visit Sarnia and London, Ontario

SARNIA AND LONDON, ON, Aug. 6, 2019  The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will be travelling to southwestern Ontario to make an important announcement with respect to transportation infrastructure improvements at the Port of Sarnia. The Minister will also be at the Sarnia Harbour and the London International Airport for photo-opportunities.

Media are invited to attend a media availability and photo opportunities at the following locations:

Date:

August 7, 2019

Time:

9:25 a.m.

Location:

Sarnia Harbour 

10 Seaway Road


(south side of Sidney Smith Warf)

Sarnia, ON



Date:

August 7, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m.

Information:

Photo Opportunity at the Sarnia Harbour

Location:

10 Seaway Road
(south side of Sidney Smith Warf)
Sarnia, ON



Date:

August 7, 2019

Time:

2:00 p.m.

Information:

Photo Opportunity at the London International Airport

Location:

Katana Kafé & Grill

2530 Blair Boulevard

London, ON N5V 3Z9

                             

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

