Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to visit Sarnia and London, Ontario
Aug 06, 2019, 09:31 ET
SARNIA AND LONDON, ON, Aug. 6, 2019 The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will be travelling to southwestern Ontario to make an important announcement with respect to transportation infrastructure improvements at the Port of Sarnia. The Minister will also be at the Sarnia Harbour and the London International Airport for photo-opportunities.
Media are invited to attend a media availability and photo opportunities at the following locations:
|
Date:
|
August 7, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:25 a.m.
|
Location:
|
Sarnia Harbour
|
10 Seaway Road
|
(south side of Sidney Smith Warf)
|
Sarnia, ON
|
Date:
|
August 7, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m.
|
Information:
|
Photo Opportunity at the Sarnia Harbour
|
Location:
|
10 Seaway Road
|
Date:
|
August 7, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Information:
|
Photo Opportunity at the London International Airport
|
Location:
|
Katana Kafé & Grill
|
2530 Blair Boulevard
|
London, ON N5V 3Z9
For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca
