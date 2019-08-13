Media Advisory - Member of Parliament McLeod and Minister Shumann to make an important infrastructure announcement in the Northwest Territories Français
Aug 13, 2019, 13:38 ET
YELLOWKNIFE, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and the Honourable Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure and Industry, Tourism and Investment will make a funding announcement for the Northwest Territories.
MP McLeod and Minister Schumann will be available to speak to media after the event.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
10 AM (MDT)
|
Location:
|
Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly (Great Hall)
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca; Communications and Public Affairs, Department of Infrastructure, Government of the Northwest Territories, 867-767-9082 (extension 31046), INF_Communications@gov.nt.ca
