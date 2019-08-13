Media Advisory - Member of Parliament McLeod and Minister Shumann to make an important infrastructure announcement in the Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and the Honourable Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure and Industry, Tourism and Investment will make a funding announcement for the Northwest Territories.

MP McLeod and Minister Schumann will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019



Time: 10 AM (MDT)



Location: Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly (Great Hall)

4570 48th Street

Yellowknife, NT

X1A 2L9

