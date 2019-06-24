Media Advisory - International Metropolis Conference 2019

OTTAWA, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada will host the International Metropolis Conference 2019 from June 25-28. International Metropolis the largest annual international gathering of world experts from academia, governments and civil society in the fields of migration, integration and diversity. The conference's program will reflect both Canadian and international strategies regarding immigration, integration, diversity and inclusion.

Please note, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship will speak on the opening day of the conference:

June 25 - 9:00 a.m. - Opening remarks by Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

June 25 – 1:00 p.m. – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Place:

Shaw Centre

55 Colonel By Drive

Ottawa, ON

K1N 9J2

