Media Advisory - International Metropolis Conference 2019
Jun 24, 2019, 09:51 ET
OTTAWA, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada will host the International Metropolis Conference 2019 from June 25-28. International Metropolis the largest annual international gathering of world experts from academia, governments and civil society in the fields of migration, integration and diversity. The conference's program will reflect both Canadian and international strategies regarding immigration, integration, diversity and inclusion.
Please note, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship will speak on the opening day of the conference:
June 25 - 9:00 a.m. - Opening remarks by Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
June 25 – 1:00 p.m. – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
Place:
Shaw Centre
55 Colonel By Drive
Ottawa, ON
K1N 9J2
Notes for media:
- Media must register in advance, please click here.
- For more information on this event, please click here.


