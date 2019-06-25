Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Yukon to announce agreement to give workers in Yukon the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow Français

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

Jun 25, 2019, 15:43 ET

GATINEAU, QC, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, along with the Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Education for the Government of Yukon, will announce measures to help workers in Yukon gain skills and prepare for the future with good-quality jobs.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Wednesday, June 26, 2019


TIME:

2:00 p.m.


PLACE:

Government of Yukon Administration Building
Lobby
2071 2nd Avenue
Whitehorse, Yukon

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Employment and Social Development Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Yukon to announce agreement to give workers in Yukon the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

Jun 25, 2019, 15:43 ET