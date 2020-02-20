Major Montréal Winter Festival Enticing International Visitors with its Ingenuity

Government of Canada renews its support for MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE in its 21st year

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE, celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, adds a dynamic touch to the winter tourism season thanks to diverse programming (gastronomy, free outdoor activities, in-door shows and Nuit blanche), enabling Montréalers and many visitors to participate in hundreds of activities every year.

Over the years, the festival, a non-profit organization, has welcomed some 600 guests from over 20 countries across the culinary world to celebrate the best Quebec gastronomy has to offer: its chefs, producers, artisans and culinary culture. For over two decades now, the organizers have always succeeded in adapting to major trends in this ever-evolving universe, proposing tantalizing novelties each year.

Drawing more international visitors to the festival

During a visit to Montréal, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced renewed financial support from the Government of Canada for the 21st edition of the MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE festival, to be held this year from February 20 to March 1.

To boost the festival's profile, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) is supporting the organizers in their efforts to market and promote this event on international markets with the aim of drawing more visitors, thereby generating major economic spinoffs for all Montréalers.

A contribution of close to $1.2 million from the Government of Canada

With this in mind, CED is granting $1,125,000 in financial support over three years (2019-2021). This contribution has also made it possible to develop and launch new gastronomy-themed products focused mainly around the Quartier Gourmand, a hub for innovative gastronomic experiences.

For its part, Canadian Heritage is granting $121,000 through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This amount will support MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE's artistic programming.

Quotes

"This major winter festival, which has enabled us to shine for over 20 years now, not only generates exceptional economic and tourism spinoffs, but also helps to strengthen Montréal's branding as a world capital of festivals and choice winter tourism destination, all during a quieter time of the year. We are here for the tourism sector and for all workers in the sector."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Every year, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE offers a multitude of artistic and gastronomic activities. It is a golden opportunity to discovery Montréal in the winter and to have a magical experience in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles. It is a must-see in the metropolis, and our government is proud to support such diverse programming."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick facts

Founded in 2000, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE is a winter celebration that welcomes close to one million visitors every year to the Quartier des spectacles.

Since its 20th anniversary, the festival has redefined its programming to showcase three key activities: celebrating, eating and creating.

The outdoor site will welcome a series of illuminated, interactive works, free shows, a Ferris wheel and a slide.

