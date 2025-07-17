OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is enhancing and changing its authorization service for individuals. Here is what you need to know.

Improvements to the Authorization Request service in Represent a Client

As part of the CRA's ongoing efforts to improve service delivery, the Authorization Request service for individuals in Represent a Client has been enhanced to make the process faster, easier, and more secure.

The Alternative process for individuals no longer includes a five-day processing time. With this enhancement, representatives can now gain instant access to their clients' account.

To use this process, you must:

Be the representative seeking authorization;

Use the Authorization request service in Represent a Client; and

Obtain information from your client's notice of assessment that was issued at least six months ago.

Note: Authorization requests cannot be submitted on behalf of other representatives. However, administrators of GroupIDs or Business Numbers (BNs) registered in Represent a Client can continue to manage authorization requests for their group, office, or organization.

Changes to EFILE's Authorize a Representative service for Individuals

Effective July 15, 2025, the Authorize a Representative service within EFILE software is no longer available for individual clients. Going forward, representatives must use Represent a Client to obtain access.

Note: This change does not affect authorization requests submitted through EFILE for business clients.

We all play an important role in protecting information and mitigating risks by staying up-to-date and vigilant on security best practices. This change, coupled with the measures you have in place to validate the identity of your clients, increases the confidence that taxpayer information is fully protected.

Please work with your clients to ensure they have the necessary access or documentation for you to obtain authorized access to their tax information.

How clients can give you instant access

Your clients can authorize you instantly if they:

Note: How to give authorization provides instructions to clients regarding authorization requests.

Need to register for a CRA account?

If you or your client do not have a CRA account, go to Register for a CRA account.

To gain full and immediate access to your CRA account, use the document verification service to verify your identity without waiting for a CRA security code in the mail.

Step-by-Step guides

For Representatives: Need to submit an authorization request?

Follow these steps to gain online access to your clients' information.

For taxpayers: Need to authorize your representative?

Clients can follow these steps for how to authorize a representative.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency