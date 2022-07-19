Everyone at the Palais wishes to acknowledge the unfailing involvement of Prof. Karim Zaghib , researcher, scientist, Concordia University professor, and the main brainchild behind Montréal's bid, also appointed chair of IMLB 2026.

The bid enjoyed the support of the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, the Premier of Québec, François Legault, the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante, and the Chief Scientist of Québec, Prof. Rémi Quirion.

Québec and Canada have been involved in lithium battery research and innovation for over 30 years, and play a central role in the lithium battery supply chain. This conference will therefore represent a phenomenal opportunity to showcase Québec's and Canada's battery ecosystem, and to also examine the stakes surrounding the green economy, electrified transportation, recycling and sustainability.

Quotes

"We wish to thank our bid champion Prof. Karim Zaghib for his steadfast commitment. Being awarded the 2026 International Meeting on Lithium Batteries is a credit to the strength of our teamwork and ecosystem." – Emmanuelle Legault, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"I was immensely pleased with the news. After supporting Montréal's bid in 2010, it only seemed natural to get involved in the process of bringing IMLB 2026 to the Palais. This conference will help broaden the reach of the Québec and Canadian ecosystem, and its supply chain of battery parts, as also promote the emphasis we are putting on the green circular economy within the field. – Dr. Karim Zaghib, Scientific Researcher

"For Tourisme Montréal, this is very welcome news! It once again consolidates Montréal as a leading convention city and host destination for business meetings. Not only does it recognize our city for its hospitality, but also as a top-flight university hub, at the forefront of green energy technologies and innovations. Dr. Karim Zaghib has our complete support as he continues his exceptional work." – Yves Lalumière, CEO of Tourisme Montréal

