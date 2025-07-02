Montréal undefeated: the number one business destination in the Americas for the eighth year in a row!

MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Québec metropolis continues to shine on the international stage: for the eighth consecutive year, the Union of International Associations (UIA) crowned it the top city in the Americas for hosting international gatherings.

With 103 major events meeting the UIA's criteria in 2024, Montréal significantly outranked its closest rival, Washington, D.C., with 71 events. This performance enabled the city to consolidate its first place in the Americas, and to leap forward in global rankings, from 20th to 11th. This distinction was awarded a few weeks after the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) designated Montréal, for the ninth consecutive year, the top destination for international association events in North America.

A collective success

This renewed success is the fruit of a unique and unprecedented synergy between Tourisme Montréal, the Palais des congrès de Montréal and a committed network of business tourism players. Together, these partners make Montréal a destination par excellence for major international professional gatherings.

By reaffirming its leadership, Montréal confirms once again its tremendous power of attraction, and the solid contribution of business tourism to Québec's economic dynamism and international reach.

"This ranking confirms that Montréal has a little extra something that attracts and retains associations from around the world. It reflects a dynamic and agile ecosystem, a committed business and scientific community that collaborates and mobilizes. This top ranking is, above all, a recognition of the passion we put into creating memorable experiences commensurate with our city's reputation." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal



"Being number one in the Americas for the eighth year doesn't come out of nowhere. It's a reflection of a city that knows how to welcome, innovate and mobilize. When we line up the awards—UIA, ICCA and many others—it's clear: Montréal is more than a destination, it's a safe bet for congress and event organizers." – Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for nine years in a row. congresmtl.com

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to mtl.org.

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

Information: Sébastien Zickgraf, Advisor and Copywriter, Communications and Public Affairs, Palais des congrès de Montréal, 514 871-5849, [email protected]; Aurélie de Blois, Corporate communications, public and media relations, Tourisme Montréal, 514 918-5290, [email protected]