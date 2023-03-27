OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has launched an engagement initiative called An Immigration System for Canada's Future. Engaging a broad range of partners and stakeholders with diverse perspectives will help inform a vision for how our immigration system can strengthen communities across the country. The initiative will also include a review of current policies and programs.

As another important part of this initiative to engage Canadians, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today announced the launch of a public survey to gather views from anyone with an interest in immigration. The survey will run from March 27 to April 27, 2023.

If you would like to help shape the future of Canada's immigration system, please visit our website to learn more and complete the survey.

Quote:

"Consulting clients, stakeholders and those with expertise in immigration in Canada is our opportunity to get your feedback on how best to support and strengthen our communities, from coast to coast to coast. I encourage all Canadians to take the time to share their ideas and perspectives, and help us shape an immigration system that will contribute to Canada's success for generations to come."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

The survey will be available online and will take approximately 15 minutes to complete. Responses to the survey are anonymous.

Responses to the survey will have no impact on any past, current or future applications with IRCC.

Associated links:

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]