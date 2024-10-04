CED supports regional economic development by investing $1M in social innovation projects in Montréal's East End.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Montréal's East End has the assets and potential to become a leading hub for economic and social development in Quebec. Recognizing this potential, the Government of Canada has committed to supporting economic transformation in this sector of the metropolis by boosting its revitalization, appeal and sustainable reindustrialization, while also implementing an innovative approach to economic development for this territory.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing the launch of a call for projects to which CED will dedicate a budget of $1M to support new social innovation projects whose economic, social and environmental spin-offs are clearly destined for the territory targeted by the Initiative to Support Economic Development in Montréal's East End.

The Minister is also announcing $95,000 under this initiative to support the Maison de l'innovation sociale, an organization that specializes in guiding and incubating projects. These investments are part of CED's regular programs.

A new approach to better meet the needs of the metropolis's East End

CED aims to maximize the scope of its support for eligible organizations by fostering projects that align with an approach to social innovation with a local economic development component, that meet the needs of the targeted territory and that will be able to be implemented over a period of 18 months.

Organizations that submit a project will have to demonstrate their anchoring in and commitment to the local community or the specific location where the project will be implemented.

CED is accepting applications from now up to November 29, 2024, under this call for projects. Organizations are invited to participate to be able to benefit from funding up to $50,000.

For information on eligibility criteria and on how to submit a project, interested organizations can consult the Call for Projects Guide and the document Preparing to submit a funding application.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support organizations and businesses that foster economic development in Quebec's communities and regions. By boosting and mobilizing players in Montréal's East End, we are giving ourselves the means to develop the assets and potential of this sector of the metropolis, which has everything to become a leading hub of economic and social development."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The Maison de l'innovation sociale would like to thank CED for its leadership and for seeing the potential of social innovation to resolve major economic issues. We hope that other federal departments will follow suit."

Marie-Christine Ladouceur-Girard, Executive Director, Maison de l'innovation sociale

Quick facts

Organizations with social innovation projects that will generate economic, social and environmental spin-offs for Montréal's East End and that have demonstrated roots in this territory are invited to participate in this call for projects to be able to benefit from CED funding.

Targeted territory: The western border runs from north to south along Avenue Papineau, meaning from the rivière des Prairies (Back River) to the St. Lawrence River. Organizations located elsewhere may be considered on the condition that the project takes place within the targeted territory.

All applications submitted under this call for projects must be received by 12 noon EST on November 29, 2024 .

on . Chosen organizations will be able to receive tailored guidance from the Maison de l'innovation sociale and benefit from the expertise and mentoring of specialized resources to facilitate project delivery and foster success.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

