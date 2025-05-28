GATINEAU, QC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Federal, provincial and territorial Forum of Labour Market Ministers (FLMM) met virtually on Monday to discuss progress on their joint commitment to breaking down barriers to labour mobility as one of the strategies to mitigate the negative effects of tariffs and unlock the full economic potential of free trade within Canada. The meeting was co-chaired by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Federal Minister of Jobs and Families and the Honourable Nolan Young, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration of Nova Scotia.

Over recent months, the FLMM has accelerated efforts to address labour mobility barriers, strengthen Canada's workforce and get individuals working faster. Ministers agreed that concrete progress has been made on labour mobility, with some jurisdictions having introduced legislation with more ambitious timelines and launched new initiatives to further break down barriers and reduce administrative burden.

Ministers agreed on the actions to be taken by governments to build a more resilient, adaptable and mobile workforce to support stronger domestic economic growth.

This aligns with a commitment made to the First Ministers earlier this year, to collaborate with the Committee on Internal Trade (CIT) on developing a plan for Canada-wide credential recognition that takes into account the unique characteristics of each jurisdiction, such as language provisions, by June 1, 2025. Ministers look forward to providing the CIT with an update on their action plan for labour mobility.

Ministers discussed the value of conducting consultations to determine the best approach while continuing to explore additional opportunities to bolster economic growth, productivity and support for workers. Ministers also discussed possible collaboration with other ministerial tables to tackle areas linked to labour mobility, such as occupational health and safety training and licensing.

Ministers committed to continued information sharing across orders of government and to meet regularly as part of their focused efforts to build a resilient Canadian workforce and economy.

Finally, Ministers reiterated the vital role of Labour Market Transfer Agreements (LMTAs), which empower the provinces and territories to deliver tailored employment assistance and reskilling services that respond to the unique needs of their respective labour markets. Provincial and territorial ministers reaffirmed their position on the need for additional LMTA funding to support workers in Canada and ensure effective tariff-related responses at this critical time.

The federal minister committed to further discussions with provincial and territorial ministers on LMTA modernization.

About the Forum

The FLMM was established in 1983 as an intergovernmental forum aimed at strengthening cooperation on federal, provincial and territorial labour market priorities.

"To build one Canadian economy, we need to make it easier for workers in every province and territory to find good jobs. Canada's labour market ministers agree. We can do more and faster—and today, we set out to do that together."

- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Federal Minister of Jobs and Families, and Co-Chair of the FLMM

"By strengthening labour mobility and breaking down barriers to credential recognition, we can help Canadians get to work faster—no matter where their skills are needed. This kind of collaboration is key to building a more resilient workforce and supporting long-term prosperity across the country."

- Honourable Nolan Young, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration of Nova Scotia and Co-Chair of the FLMM.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada