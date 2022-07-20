The Centre-du-Québec business obtains $100,000 in funding from CED.

SAINT-CYRILLE-DE-WENDOVER, QC, July 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, acting on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $100,000 non-repayable contribution to help Groupe La Feuille Verte inc. deal with the economic impacts of the pandemic. This financial support from CED, provided through the Tourism Relief Fund, will allow the business to develop its "canna-tourism" experience.

Founded in 2004, La Feuille Verte is located in the Centre-du-Québec region and has 37 employees. It is the largest Quebec company specializing in the cultivation, processing and marketing of hemp‑based skin care products sold under the Chanv and Crocx brands. The goal of the tourism project is to raise awareness about the benefits of this plant and its many properties. In the fall of 2021, the company introduced a unique tourism experience known as "canna-tourism." With the help of CED's financial assistance, Groupe La Feuille Verte was able to enhance its visitor experience by acquiring interpretive panels, setting up a boutique and purchasing vehicles to help visitors with reduced mobility get around. The project also includes leasehold improvements, the creation of a transactional site and the development of an outdoor reception area. Several jobs are expected to be created.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hard hit by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

"The funding announced today reflects our promise to support the tourism industry and our renewed commitment to businesses, organizations and Canadians. CED's funding for Groupe La Feuille Verte is excellent news for the Centre-du-Québec region and its drawing power. Our government's investments in tourism experiences will help ensure that we are ready to welcome tourists from Quebec and all around the world."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Our government will always be there for tourism businesses. With the help of the funding announced today, Groupe La Feuille Verte will be able to better prepare for the future. Our support is an important step in the recovery efforts aimed at attracting tourists from Canada and around the world so they can discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult period. We will also continue to make safety our top priority and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adjust, enhance their products and services and get ready to welcome back their clients. It feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector get through the pandemic, recover and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Pinsonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Our current canna-tourism event is unique in Canada. It provides Groupe La Feuille Verte with an opportunity to position itself as an expert in the cultivation, processing and marketing of topical products made from Canadian hemp. The experience is rewarding and helps demystifies this plant, whose benefits have been proven worldwide throughout the ages. We would like to thank the Government of Canada for its financial support, which has allowed us to go ahead with this innovative project."

Dany Lefebvre, CEO of Groupe La Feuille Verte

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7 million from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in Quebec .

from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in . CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

