Gatineau business receives $100,000 from CED.

GATINEAU, QC, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is making sure that tourism thrives again and reaches its full potential.

That is why the Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a non–repayable contribution of $100,000 for Koena Spa et bains nordiques.

This CED support will enable the business to improve its tourism offering and drawing power by enhancing its outdoor facilities.

Koena Spa et bains nordiques (10594237 Canada Inc.) works in the health and personal care field. The business offers a Nordic thermal experience and therapeutic treatments, as well as two areas with food. CED's financial contribution will be used to develop a new outdoor relaxation area and indoor space including a new temperate pool and vapour bath.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The support we announced today for Koena Spa is an important step in our government's efforts to develop our economy's region. The Outaouais tourism sector and especially recreational tourism are important drivers of the economy. They attract tourists from Canada and around the world, enabling them to have tourism experiences in nature, something our country is so good at offering. I wish the best of success to Koena Spa et bains nordiques on this exciting project for Gatineau and the entire Outaouais region."

The Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board

"Our government is here to support the efforts of our country's tourism entrepreneurs and workers. Investing in the development of microdestinations, new products, and unique experiences such as what Koena Spa offers enables players in the sector to look towards the future. Congratulations to the entire Koena Spa team on its dynamism and vision!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We want to thank CED for this significant support, which will go a long way in helping Koena Spa to enhance its services and showcase the Outaouais region as a choice tourism destination."

Dominique Morin, President, Koena Spa et bains nordiques

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

