WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Rural and remote communities deserve safe, reliable, and resilient connectivity to keep people moving and to grow our economy. That is why the Government of Canada is making investments for keeping Northern Manitoba connected by rail.

Today, Minister for PrairiesCan, the Honourable Terry Duguid, on behalf of Minister of Transport and Internal Trade the Honourable Anita Anand, announced an investment of over $43 million to support the operations and maintenance of the Hudson Bay Railway, owned by Arctic Gateway Group (AGG). AGG is a partnership of 29 First Nations and 12 isolated communities served by Hudson Bay Railway in Northern Manitoba.

This investment, to be delivered under Transport Canada's Remote Passenger Rail Program, will ensure safe year-round surface transportation to 33,000 residents in remote northern and Indigenous communities in Northern Manitoba.

Since 2018, Canada has invested $277 million in support of the restoration, operation and maintenance of the Hudson Bay Railway and AGG assets. Today's investment builds on these commitments, highlighting the importance of this critical rail service for 33,000 northern Manitobans with limited road infrastructure.

Quote

"Our government's investments in Manitoba will help to ensure economic growth and connectivity, support communities, businesses and industries."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"Northern Manitoba's rail line isn't just transportation—it's a lifeline for communities, businesses, and families. This investment keeps the Hudson Bay Railway running strong, ensuring people and goods can move safely and reliably. We're committed to supporting northern communities and keeping Manitobans connected."

The Honourable Terry Duguid

Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Our government is proud to continue investing in Manitobans and the Manitoba economy. The investments announced today will address immediate needs and will empower communities to take leading roles and build a stronger foundation for sustained growth, resilience, and shared prosperity for generations to come."

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Member of Parliament, Saint Boniface—Saint Vital, Manitoba

Quick facts

The Hudson Bay Railway is the only surface transportation option that is available year-round between several remote and Indigenous communities in Northern Manitoba from The Pas to Churchill . It also links the Port of Churchill , Canada's only deep-water Arctic port, to the North American transportation network. Maintaining this railway link is fundamental to securing our Arctic, protecting good jobs, transporting essential supplies, and ensuring residents can get to where they need to go.

Associated links

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this news release.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Laura Scaffidi, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]