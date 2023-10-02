Aeroplan Points Matching Week takes place from October 2 - 8

Aeroplan points donated to the Air Canada Foundation's Hospital Transportation Program will be matched by Aeroplan and its partners TD, CIBC, and Avis Budget Group

All donated points benefit the Hospital Transportation Program, connecting children with the medical care they need away from home

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Aeroplan's yearly Points Matching Week in support of the Air Canada Foundation's Hospital Transportation Program begins today and will run until Oct. 8, 2023. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Hospital Transportation Program which has operated on the generous donations of Aeroplan members and Aeroplan to provide relief for families across Canada whose children need to travel for medical treatment. All Aeroplan points go directly to 15 pediatric hospitals nationwide to support their young patients' need for care not offered in their community.

"I can't believe the Hospital Transportation Program is celebrating its 20th year! Aeroplan members show us every year how deeply they care for this program and so we're happy to hear that in celebration of it's 20th year, Aeroplan will be by matching member donations up to 20 million points" said Adam Starkman, President & CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations.

To mark the Hospital Transportation Program's 20th anniversary milestone and collectively make an even greater difference in the lives of children across Canada, Aeroplan will be matching member donations up to 20 million points. For the first time, Aeroplan partners TD, CIBC and Avis Budget Group will additionally be matching points donated - up to a combined five times Aeroplan member donations - significantly multiplying the effect of member donations, to make an even more impactful difference for children and families traveling long distances to reach medical care.

"As a mother myself, nothing is more important than the health of our children and getting them critical medical care when it is required. As a Foundation serving the health and wellbeing of children, we are grateful for generosity of Aeroplan and Aeroplan members. Their invaluable contributions make a real difference in helping children get the care they need - care that is sometimes thousands of kilometers away from home," said Valérie Durand, spokesperson for the Air Canada Foundation. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Aeroplan Members for their donations, and to Aeroplan, TD, CIBC and the Avis Budget Group for their substantial match which ultimately enable parents to concentrate on their children during challenging times."

The annual Points Matching Week initiative is the largest annual fundraiser for the Hospital Transportation Program. Here is how it helps children, and their families access medical care:

Points donated go toward providing patients and parent or guardian flights with Air Canada and its partner airlines.

Created in 2003, the Hospital Transportation Program is celebrating 20 years of connecting children to the medical care they need. The program works to support the following 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada : BC Children's Hospital (BC), Alberta Children's Hospital (AB), Stollery Children's Hospital (AB), Jim Pattison Children's Hospital (SK), The Children Hospital of Winnipeg (MB), Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre (ON), McMaster Children's Hospital (ON), Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (Ont.), The Hospital for Sick Children (Ont.), Shriners Hospital for Children (QC), Montreal Children's Hospital (QC), Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Sainte-Justine (QC), CHU de Québec (QC), IWK Health Centre (NS), and the Janeway Children's Hospital (NL).

In 2022, $1.4 million and 2.92 million Aeroplan points were raised for the Foundation and its programs including the Hospital Transportation Program.

For further details about the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program and its impact, please visit www.aircanada.com/foundation.

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which redistributes Aeroplan points to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please read the 2022-23 impact report or the Air Canada's 2022 Corporate Sustainability report available at www.aircanada.com/citizensoftheworld

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel, and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

