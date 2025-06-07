MONTREAL,, June 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada's newest international flight from Toronto took off yesterday evening and has arrived in Prague, Czech Republic.

"We are excited to return to Prague, our newest Europe destination now added to our global network," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo. "Our flights connect two countries, facilitating travel, tourism and trade. We design routes like this one to appeal to our customers throughout our North American network, with convenient travel options at our Toronto hub. Whether people are visiting family and friends in Prague, exploring its celebrated architecture, bohemian history and rich culture, or customers from Central Europe visiting and exploring Canada from coast to coast, our flights make discovering all that our two countries offer easier than ever."

Prague is the latest new Europe route Air Canada has launched this summer. The airline inaugurated its Montreal to Porto route earlier this week, celebrated the launch of its Naples route in May, and marked the return of the Ottawa to London LHR route in April. At the end of June, Air Canada will be inaugurating its Montreal to Edinburgh route.

Schedule

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week 2025 Operating dates AC934 Toronto 21:40 Prague 12:10 +1 day Tues, Fri, Sun June 6 to Sep. 28 AC935 Prague 13:40 Toronto 16:50 Mon, Wed, Sat June 7 to Sep. 29

The Prague flights will be operated on Air Canada's Airbus 330-300. Customers can choose from three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy, and Air Canada Signature Class, offering customers superior comfort and convenience in an exclusive cabin, with spacious lie-flat seating, personalized service, fine cuisine, extra baggage allowance and access to priority airport services.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

