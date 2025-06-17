Airline wins nine awards, including World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining for the Air Canada Signature Suite and Best Cabin Crew in North America

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today was named the Best Airline in North America at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Presented at the Paris Air Show, the Skytrax awards, which are based on customer satisfaction surveys of approximately 22 million global travellers, also recognized the Toronto Air Canada Signature Suite as the World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining for the second straight year, as well as its flight attendants as Best Cabin Crew in Canada and North America. Air Canada also took home additional honours for the Best Low-Cost Airline for its Rouge subsidiary, Most Family Friendly Airline in North America, Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in North America, Best Business Class Onboard Catering in North America, and Best Business Class Lounge in North America.

Air Canada today was named the Best Airline in North America at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are tremendously proud that Air Canada has been named the Best Airline in North America at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards. I thank our customers, the people who know our products and services best, for voting for us and for their loyalty in choosing to fly with Air Canada. I congratulate our 40,000 global employees, who are the true winners of this award, and I thank them for their professionalism in taking care of our customers and transporting them safely with glowing-hearted hospitality. I am pleased but not surprised to see their work elevating the customer experience recognized on a global stage," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

"In North America, we are Canada's flag carrier competing successfully against the world's largest and best airlines, which makes this award very significant. But while today we are celebrating, we are not letting up. Our commitment is to rise even higher – through new products, services, and delivering with care and class, positive customer experiences as we share the best of Canada with the entire world – to keep earning our customers' loyalty far into the future."

"We are also very proud of the awards given our cabin crews as Best Cabin Crew in Canada and North America. These recognize the efforts our crews make every day to treat our customers with care and class."

These awards celebrate Air Canada's industry leadership and the airline's success enhancing all aspects of the travel experience as voted by customers. Recent product and service upgrades include the introduction of fast, free Wi-Fi, a revised app with more functionalities, complimentary in-flight snacks and beverages, increased content on its award-winning in-flight entertainment system, new and refurbished lounges, streamlined airport processes, an award-winning loyalty program, and intermodal travel options all on one ticket.

About the Air Canada Signature Suite

Air Canada presents two Signature Suite lounges for departing international customers at Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International airports. Recognized by the Skytrax World Airline Awards for the World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the Air Canada Signature Suite at Toronto Pearson, our menu showcases Canada's diverse ingredients through refined, locally inspired dishes that evolve with the seasons. The experience is complemented by a curated wine list featuring standout Canadian and international labels, emphasizing craftsmanship and the unique character of Canada's wine regions. Our cocktail menu, crafted with premium ingredients and creative flair, draws from global trends to deliver a memorable, elevated experience. Designed to evoke a Canadian sense of place, each Signature Suite reflects the beauty, warmth, and sophistication of the country it represents.

About the Skytrax World Airline Awards

The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that is truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as "the Oscars of the aviation industry". All costs of the Survey and Awards event are paid by Skytrax, and airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee. There are no charges for use of the Award logos and results. The online survey operated from September 2024 to May 2025, and more than 100 customer nationalities participated, with 22.3 million eligible entries counted in the results. All survey entries were screened to identify IP and user information, with duplicate, suspect and ineligible entries deleted. Over 300 airlines are featured in the 2024/2025 survey results. The customer survey was offered in English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

