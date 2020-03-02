Jambette playing with the big kids!

Lévis business modernizing thanks to Government of Canada support



LÉVIS, QC, March 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A major player in the Canadian playstructure and recreational equipment sector, Jambette—founded in 1983—continues to grow. The SME wants to strengthen its position in markets outside Quebec and in the U.S. To achieve this, the manufacturer has received a repayable contribution of $400,000 from CED to modernize its fleet of machines and boost its production capacity.

Aiming for the top

The market for outdoor playstructures faces stiff foreign competition. Wooing Uncle Sam has been a significant challenge for the Lévis manufacturer, while also representing an opportunity for the business to reach new heights.

Through the funding announced today by the Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, Jambette has been able to gain the means to match its ambitions. The business has purchased the latest generation of digital equipment to automate some of its processes and thus increase production.

Leveraging quality and innovation for growth

At the cutting edge of the outdoor playstructure industry, the Jambette team is constantly pushing its limits. The business is paving the way towards innovations that contribute to community development. Its high-quality recreational equipment is designed to meet the needs and interests of youth while maintaining its inclusive vision, which sets the business apart from the competition.

The Government of Canada's mission is to accompany Quebec SMEs and regions into tomorrow's economy. By helping Jambette to position itself outside Quebec and in the U.S., CED is enhancing the growth of a Quebec business and the creation and maintenance of several jobs in Lévis.

Quotes

"I am delighted with this financial support from CED, which is leveraging the willingness of a leading Lévis SME to grow as it sets out to conquer new markets. Especially since the project has led to the creation of 11 jobs in the region and supports an exporter, contributing to Canada's reputation for quality specialized products!"

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"Helping businesses to grow and innovate in order to enhance their competitiveness and create good-quality jobs is at the heart of our priorities. This is why we are providing our support to Jambette, whose success is enabling the entire Chaudière-Appalaches region and Canadian economy to shine. We are here to support workers and Canadian SMEs; we are helping businesses to equip themselves adequately to remain competitive."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"By participating financially in our project development, you are supporting our ambition to position ourselves more at the heart of the U.S. and Canadian markets. In fact, by encouraging us to export and enhance our productivity through these support measures, you are helping Jambette to remain a forerunner, innovator and model of influence beyond borders. Jambette's development is made possible, among other things, by our vision, focus on quality and competitiveness, but also through the support of economic stakeholders. Jambette is proud to be considered an important asset in the region given its influence, and we will remain committed every day to creating and completing projects that beautify the World!"

Marie-Noël Grenier, FCPA, FCMA, President, Jambette

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional economic development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional economic development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

