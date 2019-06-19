Invitation to media - Press conference regarding two petroleum product tank manufacturing plants

COWANSVILLE, QC, June 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women and Member of the National Assembly for Brome-Missisquoi, and the Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, will announce financial support for Gestion Jerico Inc.'s plants in Cowansville (Granby Industries S.E.C.) and Sherbrooke (Pro-Par Inc.).

The announcement will be made on behalf of Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region, as well as the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

After the press conference, the media will have an opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the plant. Cameras and recording devices will be prohibited, and closed-toe shoes must be worn.

Press conference date

Friday, June 21, 2019

Time

10:00 a.m.

Location

Granby Industries

1st Floor

98 Des Industries Street

Cowansville, Quebec

J2K 0A1

Stay connected

To receive real-time news releases from the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, subscribe to the appropriate RSS feed at www.economie.gouv.qc.ca/rss (site in French only).

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Visit CED's Media Room

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Contacts, Maryse Dubois, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Tel.: 450-931-0193; Mathieu St-Amand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region, Tel.: 418-691-5650; Information, Jean-Pierre D'Auteuil, Media Relations Officer, Communications Directorate, Ministry of Economy and Innovation, Tel.: 418-691-5698, extension 4868, Cell.: 418-559-0710; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Régions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca