Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for four hotel establishments in Gaspésie

GASPÉ, QC, July 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie−Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce financial support for four hotel establishments in Gaspésie: Hôtel Plante (Gaspé), Motel Fraser (Chandler), Riôtel Percé and Motel Adams (Gaspé).

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date

Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time

11:30 a.m.

Location

Birthplace of Canada Historic Site

179 Montée Wakeham

Gaspé, Quebec

G4X 1V3

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Visit CED's Media Room

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca