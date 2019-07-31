Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for four hotel establishments in Gaspésie Français
Jul 31, 2019, 10:51 ET
GASPÉ, QC, July 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie−Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce financial support for four hotel establishments in Gaspésie: Hôtel Plante (Gaspé), Motel Fraser (Chandler), Riôtel Percé and Motel Adams (Gaspé).
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Time
11:30 a.m.
Location
Birthplace of Canada Historic Site
179 Montée Wakeham
Gaspé, Quebec
G4X 1V3
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
