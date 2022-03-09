TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, March 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, will be in Trois–Rivières today. She will take the opportunity during her visit to the region to meet with various economic development stakeholders from the Mauricie region, including Innofibre and IDE Trois–Rivières, in addition to visiting Halo, the innovative entrepreneurial district.

Minister St-Onge will also visit Solucan and Distillerie Wabasso, two thriving businesses leveraging innovation and digital technologies.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Information, Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]