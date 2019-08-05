Invitation to media - Announcement regarding Government of Canada funding to support the promotion of Quebec tourism outside the province
Aug 05, 2019, 11:31 ET
LAVAL, QC, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin, will announce funding for Aventure Écotourisme Québec (the Association des professionnels d'aventure et d'écotourisme du Québec).
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
The MP will take questions from the media after the announcement.
Press conference date:
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Time:
2:00 p.m.
Location:
Centre d'exploration du Parc de la Rivière des Mille-Îles
Salle du Bout du monde (2nd floor)
345 Sainte-Rose Boulevard
Laval, Quebec
H7L 1M7
Stay connected
Keep up to date with Canadian tourism @cdntourism on Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation using the hashtags #cdntourism and #jobs.
Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube
Visit CED's Media Room
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
Share this article