Investment for helping tourists visiting la Belle Province discover Outaouais region and Quebec's Urban Winter Pleasures

The Government of Canada awards a total of over $2.2 million in financial assistance to Tourisme Outaouais to support Quebec's tourism industry

GATINEAU, QC, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The tourism industry is a major economic driver throughout the country, supporting one out of 10 jobs. It contributes to sustainable growth and creates good jobs for middle-class families both in major centres and in communities. The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, unveiled a new strategy for the industry on May 21: Creating Middle Class Jobs:A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. This approach aims to bolster growth and diversify the industry through unique, new or enhanced experiences with the potential to attract tourists year-round, in all regions.

During her visit to Gatineau's Maison du tourisme, Minister Joly took the opportunity to announce over $2.2 million in support for the Association touristique de l'Outaouais (Tourisme Outaouais) for supporting the region's tourism and economy and those of Quebec as a whole.

She was accompanied by Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, by Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, and by William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac.

Specifically, CED is awarding two contributions to Tourisme Outaouais to enable the region to take better advantage of tourism opportunities.

The first one, in the form of a non-repayable contribution of $1,548,000 over three years, will enable the organization to continue improving the tourism drawing power of the Outaouais region with the aim of increasing the number of tourists from outside Quebec and from abroad.

CED is awarding a second non-repayable contribution of $660,000 to the organization for implementing an inter-regional marketing strategy outside Quebec for the Urban Winter Pleasures experience, which aims to promote the winter tourism offering of Quebec's major urban centres in the Mexican market. This experience is run by Tourisme Outaouais and the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec in partnership with the Office du tourisme de Québec and Tourisme Montréal. Together, these partners have more than 2,250 member companies.

Through the Government of Canada's support for projects like those of Tourisme Outaouais, Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to discover or rediscover the attractions of and to experience Quebec's Urban Winter Pleasures.

The new federal tourism growth strategy will empower communities of all sizes through short- and long-term measures by:

providing $58 .5 million in funding through the Canadian Experiences Fund for enhancing Canada's tourism products and services; changing the way we invest in tourism by developing tourism investment groups, where all levels of government will collaborate to invest more efficiently while meeting local priorities and identifying ways to raise private investment; and creating the Tourism Industry Economic Strategy Table to provide a platform for government and industry leaders to collaborate on overcoming challenges.

These three pillars will take a whole-of-government approach to eliminating barriers to growth, such as the lack of investment coordination and labour shortages.

Quotes

"We have seen many communities, like those in the Outaouais region, transform their economies through tourism and create good jobs for middle-class families. Our strategy aims to help those who are seeking to join or already working in the industry by providing communities with the tools they need for developing new, unique tourism products that will attract more visitors to their region year-round."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"The Government of Canada recognizes Tourisme Outaouais' remarkable efforts to showcase our beautiful region. This funding will support tourism projects in the region. The year ahead promises to be an exceptional one for the local tourism market."

- Greg Fergus, MP for Hull-Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

"It is important for our government to support the tourism sector. Tourisme Outaouais is helping to put our region on the map, and is attracting tourists from across the country to the Outaouais region. I am convinced that this funding will generate major economic benefits for the entire region."

- Steven MacKinnon, MP for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility

"With so much natural beauty, it is no wonder the tourism industry is growing rapidly in the Outaouais region. Summer tourism represents a major source of revenue for our rural communities, and I am sure that this federal funding will help us develop our winter tourism."

- William Amos, MP for Pontiac

"Tourism is a very important industry sector, and the Government of Canada is committed to making it profitable for everyone. By supporting projects like those of Tourisme Outaouais, we are targeting the promotion of and tourism drawing power of Quebec's regions in order to stimulate economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are very pleased with this announcement for the tourism businesses in our regions. Our unique, authentic offering perfectly aligns with the new trends and with the demand from clients outside Quebec who want to have extraordinary experiences. We are confident that the investments announced today will enable us to increase traffic in the Outaouais region and the benefits for our businesses."

Geneviève Dumas, Chair of the Board of Directors, Tourisme Outaouais

The Alliance is thrilled with CED's investments, which make a tangible contribution to Quebec's appeal as a world-class winter vacation destination. We also commend the continued collaboration and the contribution of the associative partners that are coming together in this initiative to bring Urban Winter Pleasures to market under the QuébecOriginal brand."

Martin Soucy, President and CEO, Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for 2% of Canada's gross domestic product and supports 1.8 million jobs in the country.

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

Tourisme Outaouais has a mission to promote and foster the development of the region's tourism industry. The organization has 547 members representing businesses and organizations in the region's tourism industry that operate in attractions, accommodation and food service in the Outaouais region's various communities.

The Association touristique de l'Outaouais is involved in developing the tourism offering and plays a leading role in structuring certain industry sectors.

