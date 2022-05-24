Investing in youth employment opportunities throughout New Brunswick

MONCTON, NB, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's economy and future prosperity depends on young people being able to get good, well-paying jobs now and into the future. That is why the Government of Canada is making historic investments in young people, to ensure they have the supports, skills and opportunities needed to build long and successful careers.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary, Jenna Sudds, on behalf of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, visited the John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick Inc. to highlight investments made in Moncton and across New Brunswick, through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) and the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program.

This year, 845 young people are benefiting from 12 YESS projects across New Brunswick, through organizations that provide job placements and skills development services to youth facing barriers to employment.

The John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick Inc. is delivering one of two such projects in the Moncton area. The Future Foundation for Youth project assists 20 youth facing barriers, including Indigenous youth, visible minority youth and youth with disabilities, enabling them to develop their skills so they can obtain and keep employment.

It is also CSJ season across Canada. Right now there are more than 400 summer job opportunities for young people in Moncton, and more than 4,500 across New Brunswick. Young people between the ages of 15 and 30 can go to jobbank.gc.ca/youth or the Job Bank mobile app to apply for paid work opportunities in the not-for-profit, small business and public sectors so they can grow professionally and improve their skills.

These opportunities reflect the Government's ongoing actions taken to support all Canadians, as highlighted in Budget 2022, which is about growing Canada's economy, creating good jobs, and building a Canada where nobody gets left behind.

Quotes

"Now more than ever, young people need increased opportunities to gain the valuable skills and experience they need to thrive. Partners like the John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick are creating opportunities that break-down barriers for young Canadians to enter the labour market and build meaningful careers. I look forward to seeing youth succeed here in Moncton and across New Brunswick"

– Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Investing in young people through programs like the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy and Canada Summer Jobs is an investment in Canada. Today's youth deserve flexible support, services and opportunities here in Moncton that will have a lasting positive impact on their careers. At the same time, it's an investment in our economy, which must include valuable employment to build a Canada where nobody gets left behind."

– Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick is very excited to be delivering this important program to youth in our community. Accessing quality training and support can lead to job opportunities that can be life-changing for someone".

– Dan Brooks, Executive Director, the John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick Inc.

Quick Facts

In Canada , there are approximately 2,613,600 youth (age 15–24), with an estimated 48,900 in New Brunswick . The youth employment rate is just over 58% both nationally and in New Brunswick .

, there are approximately 2,613,600 youth (age 15–24), with an estimated 48,900 in . The youth employment rate is just over 58% both nationally and in . Over the past 2 years, over $684 million in investments in the YESS program were announced for 2021-22 and 2022-23 to support more than 45,000 youth in 2021-22 and 24,000 youth in 2022-23. These investments include:

in investments in the YESS program were announced for 2021-22 and 2022-23 to support more than 45,000 youth in 2021-22 and 24,000 youth in 2022-23. These investments include: Budget 2021: $109.3 million in 2022-23 for an additional 7,000 youth job placements and supports.

in 2022-23 for an additional 7,000 youth job placements and supports.

2020 Fall Economic Statement: $575.1 million to create 45,300 job placements for youth in 2021-22 and 2022-23

to create 45,300 job placements for youth in 2021-22 and 2022-23 Budget 2021 announced an additional investment of $346.7 million in new funding for CSJ 2022, for a total budget of $454.3 million to support 100,000 youth employment opportunities.

in new funding for CSJ 2022, for a total budget of to support 100,000 youth employment opportunities. This year, more than 140,000 quality CSJ placements are available for young people between the ages of 15 and 30 in a variety of fields, such as the community and recreation sector, the food industry, marketing and the tourism industry.

