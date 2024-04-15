LONDON, ON, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life, IG Wealth Management and Power Corporation of Canada today announced a $500,000 donation to support the Health & Homelessness Fund for Change in honour of Jeff Macoun's over 40 years of service to Canada Life. The Fund for Change supports solutions to address London's homelessness crisis by building transformative solutions in an effort to change the lives of hundreds of marginalized Londoners.

"The Fund for Change is an incredibly important initiative for London that we're pleased to support," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco and Canada Life. "Jeff's commitment to the community has been a cornerstone of his personal values and a hallmark of his leadership at Canada Life. With his upcoming retirement, there is no more fitting tribute to his legacy than an investment in a community initiative that he is passionately championing."

This donation to the matching campaign will support the implementation of Health & Homelessness System Response. Together, all funds will assist with the effort to build a transformative new system that will help people move safely inside, become stabilized, access supports and be connected to the right housing for them.

"Jeff Macoun has been a driver of Canada Life's success over many years. I'd like to thank him for his dedication to the organization and to London," says Jeffrey Orr, President and CEO, Power Corporation of Canada and Chair of the Board for Great-West Lifeco Inc. "That success is reflected in Canada Life's long history and deep roots here in London. We're proud to support Jeff in this initiative."

Those wishing to help support Health & Homelessness Movement for Change are encouraged to join this collective community effort and donate to the matching campaign "Fund for Change" at London Community Foundation where each dollar donated becomes two.

"London Community Foundation is honoured to accept this generous contribution to the Health & Homelessness Fund for Change in recognition of Jeff Macoun's tremendous tenure at Canada Life," said Diane Silva, Director of Philanthropy, London Community Foundation. "We are grateful for his leadership of the community fundraising committee for the Fund for Change which has raised more than $4.1 million. Jeff selflessly stepped in at a critical time in our fundraising and rallied Londoners from all walks of life to support the vital cause of ending the health and homelessness crisis."

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

Canada Life looks at all the ways we can support communities to help them reach their potential, every day. We work with organizations that are forward thinking and collaborative so that our efforts can create positive change. We're proud to support non-profit, charitable and community organizations each year through cash, in-kind contributions and employee volunteerism. This includes $11.1 million in charitable donations in 2023.

Today, we proudly serve approximately 14.3 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management has $128 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2024, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $252 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2024.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Tim Oracheski, Vice-President, Communications, Canada Life, [email protected]; Nini Krishnappa, Vice-President & Head, Corporate Communications and Community Engagement, IGM Financial, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, Power Corporation of Canada, 514 286-6716, [email protected]