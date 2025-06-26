WINNIPEG, MB, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced a change to the risk rating of the IG U.S. Taxpayer Portfolio – Global Fixed Income Balanced Fund, effective June 25, 2025.

IG reviews and adjusts risk ratings at least annually in accordance with the risk classification methodology mandated by Canadian securities regulators. Effective June 25, 2025, the risk rating of the following fund has changed as outlined below. There are no changes to the investment objective, strategy or management of this fund.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating IG U.S. Taxpayer Portfolio – Global Fixed Income Balanced Low Low to Medium

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $143.7 billion in assets under advisement as of May 31, 2025. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $278.8 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2025. For more information, visit ig.ca.

