WINNIPEG, MB, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management (IG) and Red River College Polytechnic (RRC Polytech) today announced the inaugural 10 recipients of the IG Empower Your Tomorrow Indigenous Scholarship.

The 2025 scholarship includes $12,000 in financial support for each student to pursue their studies, a paid work-integrated internship at IG's headquarters in Winnipeg and various year-round supports such as navigating childcare options and services, wellness and mental health resources and professional development. Additionally, RRC Polytech is creating opportunities for the scholarship recipients to develop their soft and hard skills through workshops and local conferences.

The scholarship is a part of the IG Empower Your Tomorrow program at RRC Polytech, initially announced in January 2024. The program supports up to 300 RRC Polytech Indigenous students each year within the School of Business, Information Technology, Creative Arts and the School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts. Students benefit from an IG Empower Your Tomorrow Navigation Coach, who assists with their academic journey, promotes overall well-being and provides career coaching and mentorship opportunities.

The 10 2025 IG Empower Your Tomorrow scholarship recipients are:

Kaya Barkman

Tristan Bickel

Michael Delorme

Jordan Fontaine

Sage King

Hevyn-Lee Martens

Tyler Nykiforuk

Matthew Paul

Brandon Selkirk

Cathrine Van Damme

"I would like to congratulate each student and thank RRC Polytech for their ongoing partnership as we work together to provide Indigenous students with the support they need to thrive academically and professionally," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "I'm looking forward to having this group join us at IG this summer and am certain they'll make an impact on our business while benefitting from the experience."

The scholarship recipients will work in various departments across IG this summer, gaining valuable professional experience through hands-on corporate engagement. IG employees will also have the opportunity to build lasting relationships with Indigenous talent for future opportunities.

"It's inspiring to see our partners actively answering calls to Truth and Reconciliation by investing in the success of Indigenous students," said Jamie Wilson, Vice President, Indigenous Strategy, Research and Business Development, RRC Polytech. "Thanks to IG's support, we're not only celebrating the first award recipients – we're witnessing how meaningful partnerships like this can pave the way for students to thrive in their education and be welcomed into the careers they're pursuing. Financial support like this helps ease the challenges students face when they leave their communities, including the high cost of living in an urban centre, tuition and school-related expenses like books and equipment, as well as transportation and childcare costs."

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $139 billion in assets under advisement as of April 30, 2025. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2025. For more information, visit ig.ca .

About Red River College Polytechnic

RRC Polytech is Manitoba's largest institute of applied learning and research, with more than 150 full- and part-time degree, diploma and certificate options. Through hands-on and online learning opportunities and state-of-the-art instruction, we prepare our students to become leaders in their fields — while also ensuring they can meet changing industry demands, and contribute to the province's economic growth.

