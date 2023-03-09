OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today's job market is ever-changing. Many workers are without the necessary skills to meet on-the-job demands and employers are struggling to find employees to fill vacancies. To ensure that Canadians get the skills they need to succeed in the workforce of today, the Government of Canada is investing in projects that will help Canadians improve their foundational and transferable skills so they can find and keep employment.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, alongside Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier, Mona Fortier, announced over $11.4 million in funding to Collège La Cité through the Skills for Success Program. With this investment, Collège La Cité will work in partnership with Collège Éducacentre in British Columbia, Collège Mathieu in Saskatchewan, Collège Communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick, SkyHive, Essential Skills Group and La Factry to implement the project "Les compétences pour réussir pour une relance économique efficace." This project will provide Canadians with skills training opportunities to help them meet current job demands and will include the development of nationally available online assessment tools and training resources for skill learning.

This investment will respond to Canada's immediate and long-term training needs, particularly for under-represented groups in the labour market, including francophone minority communities and francophone newcomers. This project is expected to provide 2,898 participants in three provinces with access to skills assessment tools and to contribute an estimated 735 job training opportunities, helping deliver on the Government's commitment to create 500,000 new training and work opportunities for Canadians.

Launched in May 2021, the Skills for Success Program focuses on nine main skills that Canadians need to participate, adapt and thrive in learning, work and life. They include foundational skills, like writing, reading and numeracy, and socio-emotional skills—the human skills required for effective social interaction, such as collaboration, communication, problem solving, adaptability, creativity and innovation.

Quotes



"Canada's workforce needs more skilled workers, in both official languages. Through this partnership with College La Cité, we're helping to equip workers with the tools they need to meet the demands of our evolving labour market while also positioning Canadians to succeed in their career of choice."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"Whether it's providing a French-language education or facilitating high-quality training, Collège La Cité plays a vital role in the national capital region and across Ontario and the whole country. Thanks to the Skills for Success program and its virtual dimension, many more Canadians will have the opportunity to benefit from these skills training programs, which strengthens our community and improves accessibility."

– Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier, Mona Fortier

"At La Cité, we have always been committed to supporting and ensuring the employability of our students and clients. Since its creation in 1990, La Cité has served members of Francophone minority communities, including Francophone newcomers, with a wide range of training programs and services. The College has become a true leader and expert in creating and delivering virtual training initiatives that increases the employability and integration of its clients across Canada. The Skills for Success project will enable La Cité and partner colleges in New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, with the support of La Factry, SkyHive and The Essential Skills Group, to provide members of Francophone minority communities and Francophone newcomers with practical and nationally relevant training opportunities to access high demand jobs. It is our aim to establish a national Skills for Success Centre concentrating on assessment and resource development initiatives."

– Lynn Casimiro, Vice-President Academic and Student Success at Collège La Cité

Quick Facts

First announced in Budget 2021, the Government of Canada is investing $298 million over three years under the Skills for Success Program. This funding will support Canadians at all skill levels to improve their foundational and transferable skills to better prepare for, get and keep a job, and adapt and succeed at work.

is investing over three years under the Skills for Success Program. This funding will support Canadians at all skill levels to improve their foundational and transferable skills to better prepare for, get and keep a job, and adapt and succeed at work. Currently, 45% of Canadians lack the literacy, numeracy and digital skills that are increasingly necessary to succeed in jobs in the knowledge economy.

It is estimated that a 1% increase in average literacy rates in Canada , over time, is associated with an increase in the gross domestic product (GDP) by up to 3% and productivity by up to 5%. Investments in women and individuals with the lowest literacy levels would have the greatest effect on growth.

