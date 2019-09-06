Investing in Arts and Culture in Fredericton

Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Fredericton), announces nearly $2 million for arts and culture in Fredericton

FREDERICTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Cultural spaces play an important role in our communities and give Canadians a chance to come together and learn more about their heritage and culture. The Government of Canada is proud to support the renovation and development of cultural spaces in communities across the country.

Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Fredericton), today announced that the Government of Canada is providing a total of $1.5 million in funding in 2019‒2021 to the Beaverbrook Art Gallery for the Harrison McCain Pavilion in Fredericton. The Department of Canadian Heritage is providing $1 million through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is contributing $500,000 dollars under its Innovative Communities Fund. Mr. DeCourcey made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The funding will support the expansion of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery. This two-year project will build the Harrison McCain Pavilion, which will add four art galleries and expand visitor services, public programming spaces and public engagement amenities.

Mr. DeCourcey also announced more than $430,000 dollars for facility and space upgrades to four additional arts and culture organizations in Fredericton. These include the Fredericton Playhouse, the Beaverbrook Auditorium, the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame and the York Sunbury Historical Society (Fredericton Region Museum).

This funding, provided by the Department of Canadian Heritage through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow the organizations to improve visitor experiences in a modern and safe environment. Since 2015, the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund has invested more than $2.8 million in six organizations in the Fredericton region.

Ongoing support for arts and culture

Arts and culture are essential to an inclusive society and are at the heart of Canada's growing creative economy. Performances and other related arts experiences bring Canadian audiences and artists together, and also reflect our cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.

An investment of more than $50 million was announced in Budget 2019 to support arts and heritage activities, including arts programming, festivals and celebrations throughout Canada.

This additional funding will provide increased support to existing clients and permit more organizations to access federal support. It will enable more Canadians to see, hear and appreciate Canada's talented and diverse artists by bringing festivals and performing arts series to more communities across the country, celebrate our communities' diverse origins, and reaffirm our commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

On August 14, 2019, Minister Rodriguez announced $2.1 million for 181 New Brunswick festivals, community celebrations and arts presenters for 2019–2020. Among the groups and organizations receiving funding were the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival, the New Brunswick Summer Music Festival, the New Brunswick Highland Games Festival and the annual Pow Wow of the Oromocto First Nation.

Quotes

"We know that investing in cultural infrastructure builds stronger, more vibrant communities, which in turn promotes economic growth. Our government is proud to help arts and cultural organizations in Fredericton, to develop their cultural scene and provide creative and innovative places for Canadians to come together."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Cultural community assets such as the Beaverbrook Art Gallery contribute to greater economic prosperity, more employment opportunities, improved quality of life, and thriving cities. The Government of Canada is pleased to support the Gallery's efforts to create a world-class destination that will attract visitors and help build Fredericton's reputation as a great place to live, presenting a positive image of the city to the world."

—The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"We are pleased to support arts and culture institutions in Fredericton. The organizations receiving funding today are true jewels of our city, allowing citizens to enjoy and appreciate professional cultural and artistic events in our community."

—Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Fredericton)

"Six decades ago this year, Lord Beaverbrook offered this Gallery as a gift to the people of New Brunswick. Today, with support from our public and private partners, including the Government of Canada, we are excited to embark on the next phase of our institution's life. The Harrison McCain Pavilion will honour the legacy of this ardent supporter of our region and of the arts, and will create an art gallery even more open and engaging than before."

—Thomas Smart, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Beaverbrook Art Gallery

"Production technology is rapidly evolving in the performing arts. Support from the Government of Canada is critical to organizations like the Fredericton Playhouse, as we work to not only maintain the services we provide in the community, but to enhance them. Replacing and upgrading specialized lighting and sound equipment is necessary for us to provide the highest possible level of service to both artists and our wider community. Thanks to this funding, we are better able to make these important investments."

—Tim Yerxa, Executive Director, Fredericton Playhouse

“We enthusiastically acknowledge that the $150,000 grant via the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund is critical funding that will allow the provincial sports shrine to develop a permanent 50-seat theater and presentation space. This funding will be transformative for the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame, as not only will it provide a new and dynamic venue for our daily use, but equally important, it will be an inspiring space for community groups and not-for-profits in need of a unique space for their events and functions.”

—Jamie Wolverton, Executive Director, New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces..

The Innovative Communities Fund (ICF) invests in strategic projects that build the economies of Atlantic Canada's communities. Working in partnership with Atlantic communities and stakeholders, the ICF builds on the strengths of communities and provides the tools needed to identify opportunities available for their sustainable economic growth.

The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019‒2020 and 2020‒2021), announced in Budget 2019, is an average total increase between 40 to 50 percent to the three following programs:

$16 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund

over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund $14 million over two years for the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program

over two years for the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program $20.25 million over two years for the Celebration and Commemoration Program

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

Data Tables

Client/Project Amount Beaverbrook Art Gallery - The Harrison McCain Pavilion (2019–2021) Canadian Heritage (Canada Cultural Spaces Fund): $1,000,000

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (Innovative Communities Fund): $500,000 This two-year project will build the Harrison McCain Pavilion, which will add four art galleries and expand visitor services, public programming spaces and public engagement amenities. $1,500,000

Canadian Heritage – Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Client/Project Amount Fredericton Playhouse – Lighting & sound upgrade project (2018–2019) This project will see the purchase of new LED moving lights and a new sound console. This equipment upgrade will greatly improve the organization's capacity to create, produce and present quality professional arts in a space that meets professional standard and improves energy consumption. $85,259 New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame – Theatre & presentation space (2018–2019) The project will help create a new theatre/presentation space within the museum, which will include audio-visual equipment, lighting, seating and staging. This will help improve the quality of the organization's programming, including the Sport Ambassadors Program, a school-based inspirational initiative, as well as the Heritage Fairs initiative. $150,000 Beaverbrook Auditorium – Theatre New Brunswick Building Upgrade (2019–2020) This project will include upgrades to the building's structure and improvements to the existing theatre facilities, including the addition of a sound and projection booth and wheelchair accessible ramps, and the creation of a new studio space and green rooms. This upgrade will help the organization offer a wider range of performances at the main venue in a safe environment that serves patrons of all abilities. $175,000 York Sunbury Historical Society – Acadian/Pointe-Sainte-Anne Exhibit Gallery Upgrade (2019–2020) This project will include upgrades to the museum's exhibit space with new display cases, digital animation and virtual reality capacity, as well as touchscreen technology. This will help the organization improve their visitor experience in a modern technology space. $26,953 Total: $437,212

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (2015–2021)

Client Project Year Amount Beaverbrook Art Gallery The Harrison McCain Pavilion 2019–2021 $1,000,000 Beaverbrook Auditorium Theatre New Brunswick Building Upgrade 2019–2020 $175,000 York Sunbury Historical Society Acadian/Pointe-Sainte-Anne Exhibit Gallery Upgrade 2019–2020 $26,953 New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame Theatre and presentation space 2018–2019 $150,000 Fredericton Playhouse Lighting and sound upgrade project 2018–2019 $85,295 Fredericton Playhouse Projector upgrade project 2017–2018 $54,942 York Sunbury Historical Society Confederation Exhibition Space Modernization Project 2017–2018 $6,065 Fredericton Arts and Learning Accessibility improvement project 2016–2017 $826,075 Beaverbrook Art Gallery Equipment improvement project for a new Pavilion and the British and High Galleries 2016–2017 $507,821 York Sunbury Historical Society Modernization of the exhibition space 2016–2017 $2,449 Beaverbrook Auditorium Studio modernization project 2015–2016 $50,000 Total: $2,884,600

