RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The governments of Canada and Quebec are granting a total of $22.8 million in financial support to the NPO Halles d'Innovation et de Formation Avancée (HIFA) to build an innovation centre specializing in next-generation packaging and manufacturing intelligence. This centre of excellence will enable SMEs in the manufacturing sector to accelerate their digital transformation and SMEs in the agri-food sector to help reduce food waste.

The Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, the Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, Pierre Fitzgibbon, and the Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière and Bas-Saint-Laurent Regions, Caroline Proulx, made the announcement today.

This investment project, valued at close to $35 million, will help enhance SMEs' expertise and performance in innovative packaging, intelligent packaging systems and production lines. The establishment of such a centre will give businesses access to innovation spaces and cutting-edge equipment to drive the evolution of promising green technologies in order to enhance business competitiveness. Wood fibre and bioplastics are two resources that will be used in the short term to create these new types of packaging.

As part of this project, the Government of Canada is granting a non-repayable contribution of $9.4 million under the Jobs and Growth Fund, a federal program administered by CED in Quebec. For its part, the Government of Quebec is granting $13.4 million, including $12.9 million in non‑repayable financial assistance from the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation and $500,000 from the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation, provided under the Soutien au rayonnement des régions component of the Fonds régions et ruralité (FRR).

Quotes:

"Our government has adopted measures to help our businesses by leveraging innovation, new technologies, and the green shift. By supporting the Halles d'Innovation et de Formation Avancée, that is exactly what we are doing today. We are assisting an organization that will provide technical and specialized mentoring to SMEs. Building this new centre of excellence will be a key element in deploying the green economy in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region and right across Quebec."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Developing our regions and supporting investment in innovation are priorities for our government and my ministry. By leveraging innovative projects such as this one by the HIFA organization, we will attract and retain qualified workers in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. Industrial champions such as Premier Tech and Cascades are working to launch a project that will enhance productivity while reducing waste. This is the exactly the kind of project we want to support right across Quebec."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development

"What pride to see the HIFA innovation centre being launched in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region! It will provide manufacturing businesses with a space to experiment in and find solutions to the technological and logistical issues they encounter. I am confident that, in addition to developing expertise and new knowledge in manufacturing intelligence, it will foster a solid industrial ecosystem in our region."

Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière and Bas‑Saint‑Laurent Regions

"The contribution of strategic partners is essential to the success of this project. We can count on the Centre québécois en recherche et développement de l'aluminium, the Université du Québec à Rimouski, the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi's Centre d'entrepreneuriat et d'essaimage, and businesses Premier Tech and Cascades/Norampac. Thanks to this spirit of collaboration, we will succeed in overcoming the challenges involved in making the digital shift faced by manufacturing businesses, well beyond the region."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

"I am very happy that the HIFA centre of excellence is setting up shop in Rivière-du-Loup. With its mission focused on the digital shift and next-generation packaging, this new infrastructure will help manufacturing businesses overcome the challenges they are facing to be more efficient and ecological. We are proud to see the region become a leader in this field."

Denis Tardif, Member for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata

Quick facts:

CED's contribution is part of a series of funding announcements that will take place in the coming weeks totalling nearly $40 million to implement over 20 projects by innovative businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow.

to implement over 20 projects by innovative businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. CED is the key federal actor in Quebec to promote the economic development of regions and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

to promote the economic development of regions and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The Jobs and Growth Fund provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth.

On November 25, 2021 , the Government of Quebec outlined $90 million to support innovation projects in Quebec up to 2026.

, the Government of outlined to support innovation projects in up to 2026. The Soutien au rayonnement des régions du FRR - Component 1 supports the implementation of development projects that are promising for the regions, based on their respective priorities.

The Government of Canada's financial contribution will make it possible to construct the building. The financial assistance granted by the Government of Quebec will be used to support infrastructure projects, as well as the organization's operations.

CED on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CanEconDev

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dec-ced

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuGx3HuidfI7gTHobNrctJA

Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation on social media:

Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation on social media:

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Sources: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Mathieu St-Amand, Communications Director, Office of the Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, Tel: 418-691-5650; Bénédicte Trottier-Lavoie, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region, Tel: 418-691-2050; Amélie Dionne, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière and Bas-Saint-Laurent Regions, Tel: 418-860-8486; Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development, for Quebec Regions, Tel: 514-283-7443, Email: [email protected]; Jean-Pierre D'Auteuil, Head of Media Relations, Communications Branch, Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, Tel: 418-691-5698, ext. 4868, Cell: 418-559-0710