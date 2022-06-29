Nearly $40M for Quebec tourism recovery: Organization receives $809,600 from CED.

WENDAKE, QC, June 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

As a major economic driver, Canada's tourism industry generated over $100 billion annually before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $809,600 for Indigenous Tourism Québec (ITQ). This CED assistance will help ITQ develop and enable a recovery in a tourism sector so affected by the pandemic.

The project involves developing and structuring Indigenous tourism products, services, and experiences through sustained mentoring for entrepreneurs, especially those in green and sustainable tourism and those making the digital shift. Local Indigenous communities have increasingly expressed a willingness to develop authentic, sustainable, innovative tourism and grow businesses by connecting them to local clienteles and targeting markets outside Quebec. This structural approach to the sector will make it possible to support nearly 100 Indigenous tourism businesses across Quebec. CED's support will focus on the overall costs of the project, including professional fees, travel costs, and management fees.

Founded over 30 years ago, Indigenous Tourism Québec, a non-profit sectoral tourism association, has a mission to provide Quebec's Indigenous entrepreneurs active in the tourism industry with an organization to represent them. In addition to defending their interests, ITQ stimulates their development through a range of products and services to improve their business practices and better position them in tourism markets.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"As we move towards reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, we see tourism as reconciliation in action, providing unique experiences and stimulating job creation and economic growth for Indigenous communities. Today's announcement of financial support for Indigenous Tourism Québec will help support the growth of the tourism sector while continuing to offer visitors from all walks of life the opportunity to learn more about the experience of the peoples whose collective memory dates back from time immemorial."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The tourism industry enables us to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government continues to be here for tourism businesses and organizations to ensure they recover, as is the case today with the announcement of our funding for Indigenous Tourism Québec (ITQ). These major investments will enable tourism organizations to look to the future. CED's financial contribution to ITQ represents excellent news for the entire sector!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Indigenous tourism has experienced extraordinary growth in Quebec in recent years! We owe this success to the 247 Indigenous tourism promoters, community leaders, as well as strategic partners who enable us to accompany and promote our sector. While the relationship of trust between Indigenous Tourism Québec and CED is not new, we are proud of today's announcement, which will enable our members to accelerate the digital shift, the green shift and the development of their businesses."

Steeve Wadohandik Gros-Louis, President, Indigenous Tourism Québec

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that have been taking place in recent weeks confirming a total of nearly $40 million in investments in Quebec tourism projects that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to ensure tourism recovers.

in investments in tourism projects that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to ensure tourism recovers. The funding comes from the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]