Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach receives $750,000 in financial assistance from CED to build a boardwalk.

KAWAWACHIKAMACH, QC, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is a priority for the Government of Canada. Indigenous entrepreneurs play a crucial role in Canada's economic development. In the wake of National Indigenous History Month, the Government of Canada wishes to showcase Indigenous entrepreneurs' leadership and know-how, which are essential in building a stronger, more resilient, more inclusive economy across the country.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is today taking the opportunity to announce a repayable contribution of $750,000 for the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach. This CED support will enable the community to build a boardwalk between Kawawachikamach and Lac Hanas.

In 2014, the Naskapi Nation adopted a community management plan to improve Kawawachikamach's development. One key element of this plan is to build a boardwalk, an essential piece of infrastructure that will enable several community and cultural organizations to develop new outdoor activities. It will also foster the creation of businesses in the fishing, camping, and adventure tourism sectors.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic vigour relies on strong industries with organizations rooted in the regional economy. Indigenous entrepreneurs are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in building a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more inclusive economy.

"Our government is committed to supporting economic development in Indigenous communities and moving reconciliation forward. That is why, during National Indigenous History Month, we are proud to highlight the work of the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach. Thanks to CED's assistance towards the construction of a boardwalk, we are contributing to the community's economic development, as well as increasing the Côte-Nord region's tourism appeal. Congratulations to the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach on this project."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for its invaluable support for our Boardwalk project, which will significantly revitalize outdoor activities for the Naskapi Nation and is expected to bring many positive outcomes, notably by offering our children and Elders a safe place to walk, gather and take advantage of our beautiful waterfront."

Louise Nattawappio, Deputy Chief of the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Thanks to its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations, and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. Thanks to its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations, and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. In 2009, the House of Commons designated the month of June as National Indigenous History Month. It is an opportunity to learn about the unique cultures, traditions and experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. It is a time to honour the stories, achievements and resilience of Indigenous Peoples, who have lived on this land since time immemorial and whose presence continues to impact an evolving Canada .

. The 2024 federal budget proposes a section entitled A Fair Future for Indigenous Peoples aimed at helping to ensure First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities have what they need to grow and succeed on their own terms, and thereby continue to make meaningful progress in the journey of reconciliation.

Throughout the month of June, individuals, communities and organizations will showcase First Nations, Inuit and Métis historic figures, leaders and cultures on social media with the hashtag #NIHM2024.

