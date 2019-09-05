In-Sec-M Security, Research and Innovation will be able to consolidate the implementation of its services and activities

The Government of Canada awards over $350,000 in financial assistance to this Gatineau organization

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

In-Sec-M Security, Research and Innovation is an organization specializing in cybersecurity. To consolidate the implementation of its services and activities, the non-profit organization (NPO) will receive a non-repayable contribution of $354,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. With this financial assistance, ln-Sec-M will be able to fund the operating activities of its Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity, a project whose objective is to develop an innovative and competitive ecosystem in the cybersecurity industry.

The funding was announced today by Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer. More specifically, the Government of Canada's assistance will help the organization cover operations‑related costs: hosting specialized tables; supporting innovation projects; organizing promotional and business networking activities; conducting a study on the Canadian cybersecurity industry; setting up a business portal; and implementing a communication strategy.

Founded in July 2017, Gatineau-based NPO In-Sec-M is a centre of excellence in cybersecurity that aims to increase the coherence and competitiveness of Canada's cybersecurity industry; enhance the innovation, marketing and growth capabilities of its members; support the creation of emerging technologies; and find solutions to current and future challenges in the sector, both at home and abroad.

Quotes

"In-Sec-M is a Hull-Aylmer-based non-profit organization whose reputation for digital excellence in cybersecurity is a source of pride for our community. By supporting projects like In-Sec-M's, the Government of Canada encourages increased entrepreneurial drive, network structuring, the building of strategic alliances and the sharing of resources and expertise. In-Sec-M has made a name for itself through its drive, boldness and sense of innovation. This contribution will allow it to continue developing and generating economic growth in the region."

Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer

"Our government is laying the foundation for Canadians to become more competitive and succeed in the global economy. Today's investment in In-Sec-M is building on Canada's competitive advantages through the organization's innovative project and will boost economic growth. It will also help create good jobs for middle-class Canadians."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs who leverage innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, and regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and inclusive growth in all regions.

